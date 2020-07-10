Mr Dan Botwe, Member of Parliament for Okere, has expressed profound gratitude to all Ghanaians for their show of concern and love when he was admitted for the COVID-19.

He said the love and concern showed to him and all other public officials who were infected was an indication that “we are united as a people to stop the spread of the virus”.

In an interview with the GNA, Mr Botwe, also the Minister for Regional Re-organization and Development said: “I have no doubts that the prayers of many Ghanaians both home and abroad contributed massively to my recovery and I’m forever grateful to God and all of you for your prayers”.

He urged every Ghanaian to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures mentioning the use of face masks at all times, the social distancing and handwashing protocols.

According to Mr Dan Botwe, who spent two weeks on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, “it’s not a pleasant situation to be infected with the virus” and urged all to be on the alert.

He also expressed appreciation to the medical staff at the Centre and all other health workers for putting their lives on the line to fight the disease.

Mr Dan Botwe was admitted at the centre after he reported ill with symptoms of the disease.

Advertisements