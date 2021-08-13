Dan Botwe inspects ongoing projects in Oti Region

Mr Daniel Kweku Botwe, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development has inspected some ongoing regional administrative projects in the Oti Region.

The two-day working tour took the Minister to the Regional Agriculture office at Nkwanta South Municipality, Regional Education office at Jasikan in the Buem Constituency and the Regional Health Administrative office at Worawora in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

Mr Botwe is expected to meet stakeholders and chiefs at Guan District to interact with them on Friday for the yet to be inaugurated district.

According to Mr Richard Amanfo, Zonal Consultant of Architectural Engineering Services Limited (AESL) on the projects at Dambai, which was awarded in 2019, it was about 60 per cent complete.

On the decentralised department of agriculture, health and education, execution figures were 83 per cent, 70 per cent and 43 per cent completed respectively, he said.

The Minister, who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) of Okere Constituency, expressed worry and dissatisfaction about the slow pace of work on the various projects as compared to other regions, and urged the contractors to speed up work to meet the deadline in November.

The Minister advised AESL to submit a report on the various projects for the government to push those that were far advanced to be completed.

The contractors and consultants assured the Minister that work would be expedited to ensure early completion of the projects.