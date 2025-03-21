Dan Drizzy & Adeline London deliver a captivating video for Amapiano hit ‘Manje’

Ghanaian sensation, Dan Drizzy teams up with the incredible Adeline London for a heartfelt Amapiano anthem, ‘Manje,’ a track that masterfully blends infectious beats with deep emotional storytelling. Written in Cape Town, the song explores the tension between fleeting romance and the desire for something real.

Dan Drizzy delivers raw honesty, admitting he isn’t ready to love because his stay is temporary, even though he knows she’s drawn to his lifestyle. Meanwhile, Adeline London counters with a passionate plea to embrace love in the moment, making for a dynamic and emotional interplay that resonates deeply with listeners.

With over 270,000 streams across all DSPs, Manje is quickly becoming a fan favorite. The official video, shot by Young Charles of 1Life Network Ghana, brings the song to life against the vibrant backdrop of Cape Town’s streets. The visuals beautifully capture the essence of this sensitive yet electrifying track–balancing the carefree energy of city life with the bittersweet nature of love and uncertainty.