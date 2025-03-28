Dan Drizzy resurfaces with new track ‘PTSD’

After two years of keeping a low profile, the wait is over. Dan Drizzy is back in action! The Afrobeats crooner is ready to ignite the airwaves with his new single, ‘PTSD.’ This high-octane affair explores the internal struggle between financial status and self-worth, reflecting on how wealth influences love, power, and masculinity.

‘PTSD’ offers the best of both worlds. Co-produced by UglyxTough, who has worked with Kranium, Black Sherif, Mr Eazi, and KiDi–and South African-based Nigerian beatsmith Ciq Sound, the uniqueness of Dan Drizzy’s new cut is evident from the get-go. The two expertly weave classic Hip-Hop elements reminiscent of East Coast’s Boom Bap and West Coast’s G-Funk (think Dr. Dre, Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., and Snoop Dogg) with African pop rhythms to create a contemporary sound.

However, the magic of ‘PTSD’ doesn’t end there. Dan Drizzy’s first release in a while lives up to its high anticipation in terms of cultural relevance and substance. About the latter, his narrative-driven lyrics exude an infectious energy that makes every moment feel engaging. Offering a more nuanced and introspective West African perspective, he touches on the emotional and psychological impacts of money on relationships.

The distinct identity of ‘PTSD’ and the universal struggle it captures makes it the perfect single for playlists that showcase the best of Hip-Hop, Afrobeats, and other urban sounds. It is a song that transcends the ordinary; it’s a rollercoaster of raw energy and powerful vibes that tackle the adage “more money, more problems” from an interesting viewpoint. Don’t miss Dan Drizzy’s long-awaited return–experience this refreshing new release now! Stream or download ‘PSTD’ across all major digital platforms here https://soundgenie.fanlink.tv/PTSD