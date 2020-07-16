Danadams Pharmaceuticals Industry Limited on Thursday donated quantities of hand sanitizers, liquid soap, tissue paper and packs of drinking water to the Ghana News Agency to help protect the staff against COVID-19.

Mrs Vera Temah Darkwah, the Business Development Manager and Mrs Jennifer Holdbrook, Sales Executive of the company, donated the items to the Agency, which were received by Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager.

Mrs Darkwah said the gesture was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, especially during these times of COVID-19, to support the Agency in protecting its staff against the virus.

She said the company also appreciated the crucial role the media played in the daily news gathering and dissemination of information to the public, even in the COVID-19 crisis, and must be supported to do their job better in a safe environment.

Danadams Pharmaceuticals is presently into the manufacturing of various pharmaceutical products for both the local and international markets, with the hand sanitizers and liquid soap being part of the products.

Mrs Darkwah said the work philosophy of the company was to ensure high quality healthcare with excellent outputs that met or exceeded any stringent regulatory requirements for customer satisfaction.

Mr Owusu, on his part, thanked the company for the gesture, making reference to the dangers reporters faced, including the COVID-19, in their daily interface with the public to gather and disseminate information.

“Any support is greatly appreciated,” he said, and that it was crucial those core group of media workers were supported with the required protective equipment and hygiene facilities to secure their safety.

