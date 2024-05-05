Dancehall Queen Aklerh thrills patrons at EP listening

A coterie of pundits, presenters and producers, musicians and well wishers gathered at The Backyard, East Legon for a listening party for Aklerh’s Dancehall Queen E.P.

Ace musician, Amandzeba described the E.P as “Splendid and diverse, and she has a unique voice she’s using quite well.” On his part, the founder of the Guiness Ghana DJs Award, Merqury Quaye was full of praise for Aklerh. He noted that, “Within this short period that she’s been around, she’s demonstrated what she’s made of, attitude, style and passion, all on point.” Award winning reggae dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku welcomed Aklerh as the latest addition to the reggae dancehall fraternity and pledged his support for the budding artiste.

In a conversation with Aklerh, the MC for the event, King Lagazee of Asaase Radio, she said, “I do reggae and dancehall cos that comes naturally to me and allows me to express myself freely although I flow in other genres too.” She added, “this E.P showcases my ability to seamlessly transition from my everyday persona to my bold and expressive self in the reggae dancehall space.”

Resplendent in a unique costume designed with African fabric, Aklerh performed bits of all the tunes on the EP to the admiration of the audience who were wowed by the ease with which she belted out the tunes and the grace with which she performed.

The Listening Party which was organized by Revolution Records was to offer industry players the opportunity to listen to the music and interact with Aklerh first hand.

In attendance were musicians, music presenters, producers, pundits and other industry players.

Dancehall Queen features a dynamic fusion of Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats. The six-track EP is loaded with and infectious melodies rhythms delivered in a unique style.

Tracks include the title track, “Dancehall Queen,” “Bad Mind” two, which features Yaw Grey and Ennwai of Dobble, and “Body Good” ft Yaw Grey. Other tracks are the love song, “Odo,” “Bra (Gbodom),” “Kingman Ting,”

The E.P is produced by the renowned producer Cashtwo and Jeph Green,

The debut EP of the “Labadi Gyal” is currently available on all major streaming platforms.

Aklerh – DanceHall Queen

——————————————

Spotify—> https://open.spotify.com/album/5ZbmIiWNdXQI5MoqE6leks?si=_Unez9OYSY2JLNnFDLghFg

Apple—> https://music.apple.com/gh/album/dancehall-queen-ep/1736578252

Boomplay —> https://www.boomplay.com/albums/86959644?srModel=COPYLINK&srList=WEB

Audiomack —> https://audiomack.com/aklerhmusic/album/dancehall-queen?share-user-id=25544191

Deezer—-> https://www.deezer.com/us/album/561893982?deferredFl=1

Tidal—> https://tidal.com/browse/album/351936095