Dancehall Star Samini Reveals Past as Top Sprinter in Greater Accra

Renowned Reggae Dancehall artist, Samini, has opened up about his athletic prowess during his high school days, disclosing that he was among the fastest sprinters in Greater Accra.

While Samini excelled in football, he revealed that athletics was his true passion from a young age. During his junior high school years, he represented his school in short sprints and consistently finished among the top athletes in races.

In an interview on Angel FM, Samini reminisced, “When I was a student, I had an interest in athletics. Those who knew me when I was at Holy Family at Mataheko knew I was an athlete. Unfortunately, the Senior High School I attended was a new school, so I couldn’t explore.”

Samini continued, “I was often racing in the 100, 200, and 4×100 races. I was often among the finishing athletes, and 9 out of 10 times, I would win. I made it to the Greater Accra shortlist for the 100 meters right after junior high school.”