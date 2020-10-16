The Fortitude Child Support Foundation, a maternal and child health not-for-profit organisation, has presented protective items to the Danfa Community Hospital in the La Nkwantanang District of the Greater Accra Region to enhance safety of its operations.

The items, worth over GHS7,000, included packs of hand sanitisers, multipurpose cleaning agents, tissue paper, hand gel and tissue dispensers.

Mrs Evelyn Duah, the Executive Director of the Foundation, during the presentation, said it was in response to a distress call by management of the Hospital to assist them with personal protective equipment, which would help enhance operational safety, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madam Felicia Buorokuu, a Physician Assistant in charge of the facility, received the items on behalf of management and expressed gratitude for the gesture.

She said the facility was grateful for the timely response to the distress call and pledged the judicious use of the items.

She said the 48-year-old Health Centre had served indigenes of the community and surrounding areas including Adoteiman, Otinibi, Kweiman, Ghana Flag, Ayi Mensa Sites A, B and C, and Habitat, and continued to do so amidst some challenges.

She said the average-sized facility with staff strength of 80, run all regular medical services: OPD, Family Planning, Child Welfare Clinic, Eye Clinic, Antenatal Clinic and Labour Attendance, TB Unit, HIV Unit, Disease Control Unit, Psychiatric Unit and Nutrition Unit.

Within a month, the Centre sees between 600-1000 patients. She mentioned the lack of a theatre, glucometers, Sonicad for feeling foetal heart, weighing scale, delivery bed, and sufficient PPE to ensure staff safety in the midst of the covid-19 as some of the Hospital’s challenges.

The Fortitude Child Support Foundation is an Accra-based NGO that contributes to alleviating child and maternal health difficulties, particularly in deprived and remote communities in the country.

Through various activities including health education, donations and screening exercises, it contributes to promoting health awareness and reducing health challenges.