Danfa, Kweiman, Amrahia Chiefs Accuse Former Officials of Land Grabbing, Demand Mahama’s Intervention

Traditional leaders from Danfa, Kweiman, and Amrahia are calling on President John Dramani Mahama’s administration to intervene in what they describe as the illegal seizure and sale of their ancestral lands by former government officials and a private developer, Clement Gyato.

According to the chiefs, former President Nana Akufo-Addo, on November 25, 2020, directed then Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to return 40% of government-acquired lands in their communities. These lands, originally designated for dairy farming but left unused, were to be restored to traditional authorities. However, the chiefs claim that the agreed boundary demarcations were later altered without explanation, significantly reducing their allocated portion.

The traditional leaders allege that some former government officials, in collaboration with Clement Gyato, have since been fraudulently selling portions of these lands. They further accuse Gyato of working closely with armed police officers, whom they say have taken control of the lands and are using intimidation tactics, including firearms, to prevent rightful owners from accessing them.

The disputed lands, originally earmarked for critical community infrastructure projects such as markets, lorry parks, and recreational centers, have reportedly been sold, with rapid construction already underway.

Additionally, the chiefs accuse a former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources of ignoring their concerns, alleging that he was complicit in the land sale scheme.

Faced with what they perceive as state-enabled land grabbing, the traditional authorities have submitted a formal petition to President Mahama, urging his administration to investigate and take decisive action against those involved.

Call for Justice

Speaking to the media, Nii Djanie Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV, Chief of Danfa, voiced strong concerns over the alleged unlawful land seizures and demanded swift government intervention to ensure justice.

Similarly, Nii Amarh Sango I, Teshie Akwashong Tse, accused former officials of abusing their political influence to seize land without consulting rightful custodians. He called on President Mahama to restore the land to its legitimate owners.

Nii Ashrifi Ashong Kojo IV, Chief of Amrahia, condemned the reported intimidation tactics allegedly employed by police officers and stressed the need for urgent government intervention to prevent further dispossession.

The chiefs warned that failure to address the issue could escalate tensions in the affected communities. They have vowed to pursue both legal and traditional avenues to reclaim their lands if necessary.