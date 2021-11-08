Danger looms as traders take over median of Odorkor Highway

Petty traders and hawkers have taken over the median of a section of the Odorkor-Mallam stretch of the Dr Busia Highway exposing themselves and pedestrians to danger.

The traders, who had initially mounted their wares along the shoulders of the five-lane highway, have gradually extended their activities onto the median at the Odorkor traffic light to court buyers.

That section of the road has been demarcated for the safety of pedestrians who want to cross the road.

All manner of items, including assorted drinks, bread, fruits, and packaged foods are arranged on tables and mounted right in the middle of the road.

Section 117 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180) prohibits all forms of trading on the road, and prescribes punitive measures, including a term of imprisonment of not more than three months for offenders.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that sometimes, the traders occupied the median of the Highway until 2300 hours.

Some of the traders told GNA they moved to the median of the road to catch the attention of buyers during a traffic jam, especially in the evenings.

They said though they were aware of the dangers, they had occupied the median to make quick money to sustain their livelihoods.

“I have witnessed three knockdowns along this stretch since I started selling here last year. With this work, you always have to be alert to escape danger. Personally, I’m not happy being here but we must survive,” one of the traders, who identified herself only as Serwaa, said.

Mr Kwame Koduah Atuahene, Head of Regulation, Inspection and Compliance, National Road Safety Authority, said the invasion of streets by traders remained a major road safety concern because “traders are not part of the design of the road.”

He said the Authority would strengthen its engagement with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to take the traders off the streets

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, three hawkers were killed by a speeding salon car on the 37-Burma Camp stretch as the driver lost control and ran into a group of hawkers along the road.

Provisional data released by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service last month, showed that out of a total of 2,126 road fatalities recorded in the first nine months of this year, 607 representing 28.5 per cent of all fatalities were as a result of pedestrian knockdowns.