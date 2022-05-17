Danger Looms On Kubease-Achimota Road

There is danger looming on the Kum Hotel down road following the caving in of a section of the road, around Achimota in the Greater Accra Region.

This has created a huge opening in the middle of the road at the Kum Hotel down road section of highway which connects to the Achimota road.

Motorists are advised to be extra careful on the stretch of the highway, especially in the night.

According to sources, this same section was damaged a year ago.

However, no proper repair work has been done, instead, it has been left unattended to which is now a death trap for drivers.

Drivers plying the route have appealed to the Ghana Highway Authority to repair the road to prevent the unfortunate from happening.

While the authorities take the necessary actions to repair the road, motorists using the road are advised to be careful when approaching Kum Hotel down road section , especially at night.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdomfmonline.com