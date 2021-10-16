Danger Zone Boxing At La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

… Boxers weigh in ahead of super clashes

The weigh-in for ACE Power Promotions’ Danger Zone Bill which comes off on Saturday October 16 took place at the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Friday October 15.

The top liner is the UBO international super lightweight championship between Robert Quaye and Nathaniel Nukpe.

The Weigh-in results of the Danger Zone Fight Night Bill presented by ACE Power Promotions at La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Saturday 16/10/2021 are as follows: Robert ‘Stopper’ Quaye 140 lbs vs Nathaniel Nukpe 134.7 lbs (UBO super lightweight championship – 10 rounds).

Hopeful Holy Dorgbetor weighed 125.5lbs against Success Tetteh at 125.7lbs. they clash for the UBO intercontinental and Ghana national featherweight championship over 10 rounds.

Emmanuel Martey weighed 161.2lbs against Naimou Aziz Samson who was 159.2lbs for a Middleweight contest – 10 rounds.

Loren Japhet from Tanzania was 121lbs against Sheriff Kareem of Nigeria who weighed 119lbs in an international super bantamweight contest over 8 rounds.

Raphael King weighed 149lbs against Emmanuel Allotey at 152lbs for a welterweight contest over 8 rounds.

Ahmed Abdula weighed 177.6lbs, while his opponent was 177.3lbs for their light heavyweight contest over 6 rounds.

Emmanuel Quartey was 131.7lbs and his opponent, Billy Quaye weighed 131lbs (super featherweight contest – 6 rounds).

Abraham Afful weighed 142.5lbs and faces Francis Aryee 141.6lbs (welterweight 8 rounds).

Abdul Ali weighed 199.3lbs and clashes with Samuel Afoli 198lbs (heavyweight contest – 6 rounds).

Víctor Kuwornu weighed 145lbs and faces Armah Tetteh 153.3lbs (super welterweight contest – 6 rounds).

Debutan Emmanuel Baidoo who weighed 153lbs meets Henry Mensah 154lbs.1 in a super welterweight contest – 6 rounds.

Samuel Martei Laryea who weighed 122.5lbs makes his debut against Jonathan Mensah 122.5lbs in a super bantamweight contest over 6 rounds).