Dangerous Faith Ladies host Berry Ladies in Women’s FA Cup

The round of 64 draws for the 2022/23 FA Cup has been held at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with some interesting pairings between the elite Premier League sides and the Division One clubs.

Super Cup champions, Faith Ladies are paired in a tricky clash with Premier League side, Berry Ladies who are keen to make a bright start in the competition to march on to clinch the title.

Faith Ladies would make a second appearance in the competition, after failing to make it to the final stage of the 2021/22 Women’s FA Cup competition.

Northern Zone giants and defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies would begin their title defense against Dormaa Candy Soccer Academy in an all-Premier League affair at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Accra-based club, Army Ladies would also travel to face Division One side, Jonina Ladies, as they pounce to book a spot in the round of 32 stages, with eyes on the trophy.

Former champions, Hasaacas Ladies would also play as hosts to Fiase Golden Royals at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi.

The round of 64 matches is expected to be played between 13-23 January 2023.

Here in the full fixtures

SOUTHERN ZONE

Valued Girls vs Rootz Sistaz FC

Assin Soccer Angels vs Kotoku Rush FC

Ladystrikers vs Ali Royal Ladies

Mfantsiman Royal Ladies vs Soccer Intellectuals

Essiam Socrates vs Combine Forces

Hasaacas Ladies vs Fiase Golden Royals

Ahantaman Ladies vs Wisdom Ladies

Hassport Ladies vs Leona Ladies

Rock Ladies vs Ridge City Ladies

Halifax Queens vs Thunder Queens

Jonina Ladies vs Army Ladies

Police Ladies vs Ideal Ladies

Blessed Ladies vs FC Epifany Warriors

Faith Ladies vs Berry Ladies

Agave Glad Ladies vs Dream Big Ladies

Ave Shining Ladies vs Anlo Ladies

NORTHERN ZONE

Bolga All Stars Ladies vs Bolga Sharp Arrow Ladies

Tamale Timtooni Ladies vs Pearl Pia Ladies

Northern Ladies vs Nasara Ladies

Yoo Ladies vs Bagabaga Ladies

Anfaani Ladies vs Young Queens

Tamale Super Ladies vs Kunkua Ladies

Wa All Stars Ladies vs Real Crusaders

Dahinsheli Ladies vs Kpongu Maidens

Ken Hammer Ladies vs Jama Vision Ladies

Ampem Darkoa Ladies vs Dormaa Candy Soccer Academy

Prisons Ladies vs Fosu Royal Ladies

Osei Tutu Ladies vs Dreamz Ladies

Dynamite Ladies vs Fabulous Ladies

Oforikrom Ladies vs Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies

Kumasi Sports vs Ashtown Ladies

Soccer Angels vs Supreme Ladies