Friday, June 6, 2025
    Dangote Jokingly Corrects Title During Tinubu Event Appearance

    Aliko Dangote humorously corrected an event host who erroneously introduced him as “President of Dangote Group” during the Lekki Seaport Access Road inauguration attended by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

    Taking the podium on June 5, the billionaire businessman swiftly addressed the protocol misstep:

    “Mr. MC, for your attention: Next time, when Mr. President is around, my title is ‘chairman,’ not ‘president’,” Dangote stated, drawing laughter from the audience. He playfully emphasized, “Whether with a small p or tiny little p, don’t call me president o.”

    Dangote followed with a brief apology to President Tinubu, clarifying, “I’m sorry sir, he called me president. I didn’t allow him to do so.” The exchange underscored Nigerian business leaders’ nuanced deference to political authority, even in informal settings.

    The moment, captured widely on video, highlights the intersection of corporate stature and state protocol during high-profile infrastructure events. Dangote’s lighthearted insistence on his formal title as chairman reinforces the symbolic significance of hierarchical recognition in Nigeria’s public sphere.

