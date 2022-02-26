Dangote now richer than Russian billionaire Abramovich

According to Bloomberg, Aliko Dangote’s net worth has risen by $934 million since the first trading day of the current calendar year, making him the 83rd richest person globally.

It said the African billionaire businessman’s total fortune is now worth $20 billion, letting him overtake Russian businessman on the publication’s billionaires list.

This comes amidst sanctions on Russian following attacks on Ukraine, even though it is not yet clear whether the sanctions have yet affected the fortunes of Abramovich.