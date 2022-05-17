Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Deserves Black Star Call-Up – GFA Told

Ghanaians are calling for the inclusion of Accra Hearts of Oak’s striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to the Ghana Black Stars team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to them, the inclusion of the youngster will enhance the goal scoring ability of the country at the world cup to be held in November 2022.

The football loving fans say they are witness to the immense contribution of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to the under 20 national team after he captained the team to win the WAFU tournament as well as the Under 20 African Cup of Nations.

Speaking in an interview with this media house, the fans stressed that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will be a great addition to the national as he is a great asset to the country.

They went on further to say the striker has the prowess to lead the offensive line of the team against Ghana’s opponents.

They, therefore, called on the Ghana Football Association to ensure that the lad gets a call up in the national team.

It will be recalled that Ghana Premier League powerhouse Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi said rivals Accra

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh deserves a Black Stars call-up.

New Edubiasi FC owner Adbdul Salam Yakubu had also called on the technical team of the Ghana Black stars to hand Accra Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh a call up ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFI world Cup.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was among four local players who found their way into Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor’s 30-man provisional squad for the World Cup qualifiers in September 2021.