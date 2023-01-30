Daniel Afriyie Barnieh wins SWAG Footballer of the Year Award

Hearts of Oak player-maker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been crowned as the 2022 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Home-Based Player of the Year for the second time.

The 22-year-old attacker overcame 2021/22 Ghana Premier League Gold King Yaw Annor and Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalie Danlad Ibrahim to win the ultimate Award.

The former Oak tree talisman would start his new career in the Swiss Super League with the FC Zurich on a four-year deal, having spent three-years with the Phobians.

He scored a total of 13 goals in 62 matches for Hearts of Oak, earning him a spot in Ghana’s final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He also played for the Black Satellites, the Black Meteors and the Black Galaxies to qualified for the 2022 Confederation of African Nations Championship.