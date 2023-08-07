Daniel Amartey supports 2023 Cheetah Cup

The Besiktas defender, Daniel Amartey has donated items and cash in support of this year’s Cheetah Cup which kicks off on 14th August 2023 at Senya. Some of the items include 10 bags of rice, two big gallons of oil, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis.

After receiving the items Abdul Hayye Yartey, the founder of the Cheetah Cup said he’s proud of the former Leicester City and Blackstars defender for coming out to support the tournament.

“It is always great to see footballers and ex-footballers giving back to the sports and society and I’m elated by what Daniel Amartey has done,” said Mr. Yartey.

Daniel Amartey is an integral member of the Blackstars who moved from England to Turkey this summer transfer window and helped his team Besiktas to advance to the next stage of this year’s Europa Conference League by assisting and scoring in their last game.