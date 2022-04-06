Daniel Amuzu Kale & Reverend Francis Mordey elected into Volta Regional Youth Parliament

Mr Daniel Amuzu Kale, the Speaker of the Akatsi South Youth Parliament and Reverend Francis Detepe Mordey, the Minority Chief Whip, have been elected into the Volta Regional Youth Parliament.

Mr Amuzu Kale was elected the Minority Leader while Rev. Mordey would serve as Minority Chief Whip, after the two contested for their positions unopposed.

The election took place at the beginning of the first session of the Second Youth Parliament of the Volta Region at the residence of the Volta Regional Minister in Ho.

Rev. Brandford Donald Amedoda, the Director of Public Affairs at the Akatsi South Youth Parliament, in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “The house deemed it fit and necessary to congratulate them for their new respective positions and for lifting the name of Akatsi South and the people of Avenor higher.”

He expressed gratitude to the chiefs and People of Akatsi South who, in diverse ways, played major roles for the sustainability of the Youth Parliament and further appealed for the continuation of their support.

Other regional members include Faisal Abdul-Iddrisu as Speaker; Mr Daniel Sosoo as First Deputy Speaker; Stephen Gadasu as Second Deputy Speaker; Kormedola Juliet, Deputy Minority Leader, and David Akukumah as Majority Leader.

The Youth Parliament concept was to provide a single formalised youth structure at the municipal, district, regional, and national levels for the youth to air their frustrations, deliberate on matters of youth development and hold duty bearers accountable.