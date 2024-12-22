Daniel Donkor: From Coaching to Matchmaking, a New Era for Ghana Boxing

Young Ghanaian boxing matchmaker, Daniel Donkor, has shared his journey from coaching at Fit Square Gym to becoming a key figure in the matchmaking scene, noting the significant popularity and influence he has gained in the boxing industry.

In an interview on Omashi TV’s The Big Fight Night, Donkor reflected on the abundance of boxing talent in Ghana but highlighted the lack of exposure and experience due to limited organized tournaments for juvenile and youth boxers. He commended the organizers of the Memphis Depay Fight Day, held at the Old Kingsway, which attracted Dutch superstar Memphis Depay and notable guests, including presidential hopeful Nana Yaw Bediako.

Donkor emphasized the need for more programs dedicated to nurturing the country’s youth boxers. “If we can have one amateur tournament every month, it will keep boxers in shape and conditioned, and we can see the best of the best,” he stressed.

Donkor was also surprised and honored to be nominated as Matchmaker of the Year 2024 by Boxing Ghana, recognizing his efforts in organizing boxing events. His upcoming third show for Cabic Promotions, set for December 27, 2024, at the Idrowhyt Events Center in Dansoman, marks a significant milestone in his matchmaking career. “I was really surprised at my nomination and I thank God, the organizers, Boxing Ghana, and the one who saw what I was doing good to earn the nomination,” he shared.

Despite his success, Donkor acknowledged the challenges within the sport, noting the importance of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) addressing issues such as impersonation and security at some events. He also highlighted the ungratefulness of certain boxers, which undermines support for the sport.

While some believe Ghana Boxing is in a slump, especially in the absence of a world champion, Donkor remains hopeful, citing the rising talent among youth boxers as a beacon of promise for the future of the sport.