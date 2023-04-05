Daniel Larbi Tieku Is The New CEO Of Enterprise Group

The Board of Enterprise Group has appointed Daniel Larbi -Tieku as the new Group Chief Executive Officer.

His appointment takes effect from Monday 3rd April, 2023.

This follows the retirement of Keli Gadzekpo from the position.

Mr. Gadzekpo will now serve as the Group Board Chairman for the Enterprise Group replacing Trevor Trefgarne who steps down after 25 years in the role.

Mr Trevor Trefgarne will still remain on the board.

Mr. Daniel Larbi-Tieku is a Chartered accountant with over 30 years’ experience in Finance, Corporate Strategy, Risk Management, Audit and Control, Regulatory Compliance and good appreciation of insurance underwriting, product pricing and actuarial valuations.

He joined Enterprise Life Assurance as General Manager, Finance, in April 2011 and was promoted to the position of Group Chief Finance Officer for Enterprise Group in May 2016.

In May 2020, Daniel was promoted again to the position of Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Enterprise Group, he worked with Ayew Agyeman Turkson & Co, a Chartered Accounting firm and Osei Wiredu and Associates. He moved to UK to pursue his professional accounting qualification.

While in the UK, he worked with several companies including Asante Wiredu and Partners, a Chartered Accounting firm based in London and undertook a number of training programs.

He returned to Ghana and joined The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana as a Management Accountant.

He enrolled on the Coca-Cola Fast 1 program for key Talents in Casablanca, Morocco and was promoted to the role of Finance Director in 2000.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Larbi-Tieku said he is humbled and grateful to the Board for the confidence reposed in him to lead the Enterprise Group.

He said “I accept in humility to serve as CEO of this great company. I am aware of the enormous task ahead, especially during the current economic challenges that this role must deal with.

With the support of the Board, Management, and our hard-working Thoroughbreds”, I am very optimistic that we shall continue to create value for all our stakeholders”.

Outgoing Group CEO, Mr. Gadzekpo noted that his association with the company has not ended and is excited to take up the mantle of Group Board Chairman. “Leading the Enterprise team has been a pleasure and has been fulfilling in my working life.

As I hand over the baton to Daniel Larbi-Tieku I am absolutely convinced, based on his sterling track record, that we have picked the best man for the job,” Keli Gadzekpo said.