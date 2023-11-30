Daniel Nettey’s Multilingual Praise Anthem ‘Great Praise’ Hits Airwaves

Daniel Nettey, the acclaimed gospel music minister and songwriter, releases his latest single titled “Great Praise.”

This multilingual, fast-paced African praise medley is set to captivate hearts and spirits globally. Stream/Download on your preferred music platform here.

With a career deeply rooted in a passion for ministry through music, Daniel Nettey has consistently delivered soul-stirring melodies that resonate with audiences across diverse backgrounds.

“Great Praise” is no exception, offering a powerful blend of uplifting rhythms and heartfelt lyrics that inspire both dance and praise.

Daniel Nettey’s distinctive contemporary gospel and soul sound, coupled with his strong voice and catchy beats, have earned him recognition and accolades throughout his career. “Great Praise” is poised to continue this tradition, bringing joy and spiritual elevation to listeners around the world.

This new single is accompanied by an in-studio video that visually complements the infectious energy of the music. The song is now available on all major music streaming platforms, allowing fans worldwide to experience the exuberance of “Great Praise” at their fingertips.

As the Chief Executive Officer of NetsGlobal Ltd and a Senior Systems Engineer based in the USA, Daniel Nettey continues to make a positive impact not only in the business world but also through his music ministry. His commitment to sharing the hope and love of Christ is evident in every note and lyric.

Listeners can connect with Daniel Nettey and stay updated on his musical journey through his official social media accounts:

“Great Praise” is more than a song; it’s a celebration of faith, a testament to the universal language of music, and a reminder of the joy found in praising the Almighty. Experience the uplifting power of “Great Praise” today, now streaming on your preferred music platform here.