Daniel Ofori Wins Against Ecobank in the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on May 17, 2023 dismissed an application by Ecobank Ghana for a review of its July 13, 2021 decision not to allow for a re-opening of an appeal that Ecobank had earlier lost by a unanimous decision on July 25, 2018 against Daniel Ofori.

Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah announced the majority (4-3) decision of the court, indicating that Justices Dotse, Kotey and Mariama Owusu were the dissenting judges. The majority consisted of Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah, Justices Baffoe-Bonnie, Pwamang and Tanko.

The Chief Justice further indicated that the full ruling would be made available on or before May 23, 2023.

By virtue of this decision, the July 25, 2018 unanimous decision of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Dotse, the other Justices being Anin-Yeboah (before he became Chief Justice), Baffoe-Bonnie, Appau and Pwamang, in favour of Daniel Ofori stands and is not to be re-opened as Ecobank sought to do.

Daniel Ofori commented “I thank God that the decision that the Supreme Court unanimously gave on 25th July 2018 still stands after all the different attempts by Ecobank to avoid complying with the decision. Justice has been done.”

Ecobank was represented by Lawyer Kizito Beyuo while Daniel Ofori was represented by Lawyers Tsatsu Tsikata and Thaddeus Sory.