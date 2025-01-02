Daniel Sosah: From Ghana to Ukraine, a Footballer’s Journey of Resilience and Triumph

Daniel Sosah, a professional footballer currently playing for Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine, has experienced a journey of resilience, ambition, and unyielding determination.

Born to a Ghanaian father and a Beninese mother, Sosah’s roots in West Africa have been a powerful influence on his career. Yet, his professional football trajectory has taken him far beyond the borders of Ghana, leading him to play across the globe, including in countries like Israel, Belarus, and now Ukraine.

His football story began in the streets of Accra, where he first honed his skills with local clubs such as Katara Babies and All Yankees. These formative years set the stage for what would be a successful rise through the ranks, including stints at Maccabi Netanya and Beitar Nes Tubruk in Israel. While those early years were spent developing his technical skills, it was his determination that would truly define his professional career.

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing. After his time in Israel, Sosah’s journey led him to several other clubs, including AS FAN in Niger, CI Kamsar in Guinea, and Isloch Minsk Raion in Belarus. Each transition marked a new challenge, but for Sosah, these hurdles only strengthened his resolve. His perseverance and adaptability eventually landed him in Ukraine, where he now plays for Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih. His experiences in Ukraine, particularly amidst the backdrop of political unrest, have been eye-opening. He acknowledges the challenges of playing football in a country grappling with war, but he also admires the resilience of the Ukrainian people—describing them as a reflection of the strength of athletes like Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko. Their fierce determination mirrors his own drive to succeed, even in the face of adversity.

Perhaps one of the defining moments in Sosah’s career came when he represented Niger in a significant victory over Ghana’s Black Stars, which sent shockwaves through the footballing world. In that match, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Niger denied Ghana a chance to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a moment that was especially poignant for Sosah. He had previously been left out of the Ghana U23 team due to financial constraints, but when the opportunity came to play for Niger, he seized it wholeheartedly. His team’s victory over Ghana in front of their own supporters was a deeply gratifying experience for Sosah, and the passionate Nigerien fans who filled the stadium made the moment even more memorable.

In a candid reflection, Sosah emphasized the importance of merit-based selection in football, urging that players should be chosen for national teams based on their skills and performance rather than favoritism. This principle of fairness and transparency, he believes, is vital for the continued growth of African football.

As a footballer, Sosah has never been content with standing still. His journey has been one of constant improvement, always striving to push the boundaries of what he can achieve on the field. Looking ahead, he remains focused on continuing his ascent as a professional athlete, with the ultimate goal of contributing to African football at the highest level.

In an appearance on The Punchline on Omashi TV on December 31, 2025, Sosah, alongside sports broadcaster Reggie Tyron, sent his New Year’s greetings to football officials, players, coaches, fans, and the media across Africa. He expressed his gratitude for their unwavering support and dedication to the sport, sharing his hopes for an even brighter future for African football in the year ahead.

Sosah’s story is more than just that of a footballer. It’s a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of chasing one’s dreams, no matter where the road takes you. From his humble beginnings in Ghana to his current success in Ukraine, Daniel Sosah has proven time and time again that nothing can stop someone with the heart and determination to succeed. As he continues to write his football story, one thing is clear—his journey is far from over.