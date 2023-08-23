Daniel Wadieh to feature for Ghana at 13th African Games

Daniel Wadieh “The African Storm”, 20 years Ghanaian who based in the Netherlands, Almere, has promised to star for Ghana at the 13th African Games to be hosted in Accra Ghana where Mixed Martial Arts MMA will be a demonstration sport.

Daniel is so desperate to perform that he even wants to captain the National team, known as the Black Warriors.

“I am an amateur fighter fighting out of Almere, The Netherlands I fight at Featherweight. I am ranked #54 out of the 824 fighters in Western Europe of my weight division” he said.

“Ghana is my motherland i love Ghana it is in my blood I am a Ghanaian it is time for the people of Africa to stand up and take there place in the sport we have already had great african champions in the UFC and I am looking to be the best fighter the world has ever seen representing my blood my country Ghana” he added.

“When it is all said and done i want to be remembered as the kid who feared God and got the ability to make everything out of nothing” he said in an exclusion interview.

Mr.Collins Kofi Zoiku, President of the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF) said it is welcome news as he wants Ghana to present the best squad at the African Games.

He expressed that there are many great fighters who will be given the opportunity and chance to display their strength, skills and stamina.

He hinted that the GHAMMAF will soon organise a Championship for locals fighters.

According to Mr. Zoiku there are guys in places like Nima and Bukom who are good in the sport, he urged them not to rest but start preparing for tournaments coming up.

He thanked Twellium Industrial Company for their support for Mixed Martial Arts and sports in general in Ghana.