Daniel Wadieh to Represent Ghana in Namibia

Daniel Wadieh, the Captain of Ghana’s mixed martial arts team, the ‘Black Warriors,’ has arrived in Namibia to represent the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF) at the 2024 African Mixed Martial Arts Championship.

The event is organized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and the Namibia Mixed Martial Arts Association.

Team Ghana’s Representation

Wadieh, who is based in the Netherlands, is accompanied by his coach, Fidel Falgade. Upon arrival, they began the registration process with assistance from Mr. Raymond Philips, the Director in charge of Africa for IMMAF. The initial plan was for Team Ghana to be represented by two international athletes: Wadieh and Rene Gilles, a Ghanaian amateur MMA athlete based in Germany. However, due to sponsorship issues, Gilles could not join Wadieh on this trip.

Support and Future Plans

Collins Zoiku, President of GHAMMAF, recently met with Jeff, the Acting Head of Technical at the National Sports Authority (NSA), to explore ways to support the team in future events across Europe and Asia this year. Discussions are ongoing to engage more Ghanaian MMA athletes based abroad to volunteer their talents for Team Ghana.

Zoiku expressed his confidence and pride in Wadieh, urging him to perform exceptionally at the championship. “Make us proud Captain! Ghana for Gold,” he said, highlighting the national support and expectations for Wadieh’s participation.

Looking Ahead

Wadieh’s participation in the 2024 African Mixed Martial Arts Championship is a significant step for GHAMMAF, showcasing Ghana’s growing presence in the sport on an international level. With continuous efforts to secure more support and involve talented Ghanaian athletes from the diaspora, the federation aims to strengthen its team and achieve greater success in future competitions.