Daniel Yaw Domelevo Calls for Reforms in Ghana’s Appointment Interview Process

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has called for urgent reforms in the appointment process for nominated candidates, specifically urging the establishment of a standardized format for interviews.

In a recent Facebook post, Domelevo expressed concern over the inconsistencies he has observed during these interviews, highlighting disparities in the amount of time different candidates are allotted.

Domelevo’s comments stem from his observations that some nominees are interviewed for over four hours, while others are given less than thirty minutes. He described this imbalance as troubling, noting that it creates an unfair advantage for certain candidates and undermines the integrity of the process. “It is concerning to witness one nominee being interviewed for over four hours while another is allotted less than thirty minutes,” he said, emphasizing the need for fairness and transparency in the proceedings.

His remarks reflect ongoing concerns about the fairness of Ghana’s political and appointment processes, which have long been criticized for lacking structured and equitable procedures. Many citizens and stakeholders have called for reforms to ensure that government appointments are made based on merit and competence.

In his post, Domelevo also proposed solutions to improve the interview process. He suggested that each member of the appointment panel be given no more than ten minutes to ask their questions. This, he argued, would help maintain focus on strategic and policy-related issues that are critical to evaluating a candidate’s qualifications for the role. “The panel should take this opportunity to focus on strategic and policy-related questions, as well as to evaluate the necessary skills and competencies for the position,” he explained.

Domelevo’s proposal aims to streamline the process and ensure that interviews are more structured, relevant, and focused on the core aspects of a candidate’s qualifications. His call for reform underscores the need for more transparency and fairness in Ghana’s political and appointment procedures, with an emphasis on merit-based selection.