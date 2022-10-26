Daniella Ohenewaa Foundation set to Curb Mental illness through Sports

In a quest to create awareness on mental illness through sports, the Daniella Ohenewaa Foundation is set hold it’s maiden football tournament in line with it’s objectives.

The event which has been scheduled for December this year at the Madina Astroturf is expected to attract over 16 football clubs across the country.

The tournament will serve as a platform for introducing participants to the reality of mental illness which very much exist outside insanity only.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Daniella Ohenewaa Monnor reiterated the need for the course adding that mental illness needs urgent attention.

“We are aimed at focusing more on depression which is not given much credence in Ghanaian settings,” she said.

“Depression has had a lot of negative effects on the mental and physical well-being of people from all over the world and our children are no exception.

“So we wish to organize a funfair and a football tournament just to entice and get a lot of people on board,” she added.

Top sports personalities, individuals and entities are also expected to grace the occasion.

With cash prizes at stake, participants would also witness other activities which includes, Ludu, Uno, chess, scrabble Oware, PS5, XBox, Monopoly etc.

Registrations are opened and expected to end on November 17th, 2022.