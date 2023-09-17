Danish Ambassador happy with maritime Special Forces cooperation

Mr. Tom Norring, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, has expressed satisfaction about a well-functioning cooperation on maritime Special Forces between Ghana and Denmark.

“The capability to respond militarily in this country is becoming more and more important and even if this should never be the preferred course of action, it could very well be the necessary course of action.”

Mr. Norring made the remarks at the graduation ceremony to mark the closure of the second session of the Basic Operative Capability Course (BOCC) for Special Boat Squadron (SBS) Operatives, conducted in Ghana.

He commended the Ghana Navy and the SBS, an elite special forces unit in the Navy to combat piracy, trafficking, and others for a functioning cooperation between the two countries.

“It satisfies me to see the continued well-functioning cooperation between our countries on the maritime Special Forces. I know that the Danish Frogman Corps has put many resources in, to successful building of the SBS capability.”

Mr. Norring remained optimistic that the SBS was fully committed to training and maintaining a strategic asset that remained essential to Ghana’s ability to react to threats.

“It is also encouraging to realise that since last year, the SBS camp has been raised and inaugurated with two Defender Class Boats from our American partners plus a range of their equipment for the Special Forces.”

This, he said, puts demands on the Navy and the SBS itself, where long-term education schemes should be in place to secure the longevity of the forces along with timely maintenance of equipment and infrastructure.

He also tasked the new Special Forces Operatives to be there for each other, “respect the society and people, that you in the final instance are working to protect.”

In his address, Rear Admiral Adam Yakubu, the Chief of Naval Staff, who was also the Guest of Honour, expressed appreciation to their American and Danish partners for their support.

A total of nine trainees have successfully graduated from the 26-week training course.

Twenty-nine officers from the Ghana Navy volunteered for the BOCC, out of which 21 potential trainees passed the pre-course.

Nine others left the course by the tradition of ‘ringing the bell’ with two others also passing away.