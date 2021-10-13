Danish government pledges support for Ghana’s security architecture

The Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Tom Norring, has pledged the commitment of the Danish Government to support Ghana’s security architecture to guard the country’s enviable peace, tranquility and democratic credentials.

He said it was incumbent on Ghanaians, particularly, key stakeholders to work towards maintaining national peace and preserving the country’s stability to give strong boost to accelerated development.

The Danish Ambassador who also oversees Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo, gave the assurance in a virtual address at the opening of a three-day workshop on “vulnerabilities and resilience in peace infrastructure in West Africa” opened in Cape Coast.

The engagement was put together by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre (KAIPC) in collaboration with the National Peace Council (NPC) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

Reinforcing the Danish Government’s unalloyed commitment to peace in Ghana, Mr Norring indicated that his outfit was working with the National Peace Council (NPC), particularly on interventions on early conflicts prevention and management.

The support was geared towards reducing and diffusing election-related conflicts as a critical tool in the Ghanaian national peace infrastructure.

He said the recent fragility in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), had accentuated the compelling need for member countries to refocus on conflict prevention and peace building.

“There is an increase in terrorism activities and radicalization, wherever there is crime and conflict among different populated groups in the Sahel Region. The violence extremism in the Sahel Region has spread gradually to the South border disregarding all borders,” he indicated.

For that matter, Mr Norring advocated a strong cooperation between all countries on the coast of West Africa, and noted that “conflicts don’t respect borders, but sustaining peace was dependent on national frameworks. Mali and Guinea are typical examples”, he added.

Other security stalwarts who took turns to address the forum included; Professor Kwesi Aning, the Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at KAIPC, Major General Francis Ofori, Commandant, KAIPC and Mr Matthew Eghan, Chairman, Central Regional Peace Council.