Three players of the national under-21 team, the Black Satellites have gained entry into the team of the tournament after the recent West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Cup of Nations played in Benin.

They were Danlad Ibrahim, Kobina Amoah and Percious Boah.

The All-time team of the tournament was announced by the technical study group on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Goalkeeper Daland Ibrahim featured in all four games for Ghana putting in some brilliant performances in the course of the tournament.

He conceded two goals in the competition against Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso and kept two clean sheets against Nigeria and Niger.

Defender Kobina Amoah and striker Percious Boah played three games for Ghana in the competition.

Percious Boah scored the winning goal against Burkina Faso in the final as well as the winning goal against Nigeria in Ghana’s Group B opener.