Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC Posts Profit Growth in 2024 Despite Market Challenges

Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC, a Ghana-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, reported a profit after tax of GHS 10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, marking a 38% increase from GHS 7.5 million in 2023.

Revenue rose by 23% to GHS 173.1 million, driven by stronger sales across its product portfolio, including syrups, tablets, and creams. The company’s total assets grew to GHS 100.8 million, up from GHS 78.2 million the previous year, while liabilities stood at GHS 74 million.

Despite the improved performance, the board did not recommend dividend payments, opting instead to retain earnings for operational needs. Key financial metrics highlighted a reduction in bank overdrafts to GHS 10.3 million from GHS 12.6 million in 2023, reflecting tighter liquidity management. The audit fee paid to KPMG increased to GHS 490,000, up 22.5% year-on-year, with the auditor affirming the financial statements’ compliance with IFRS standards.

Governance disclosures revealed transactions with related parties, including GHS 96,973 paid to director Alex Bonney for HR consultancy and GHS 167,843 to Benjamin Agyeman for financial advisory services. Board Chairman Nik Amarteifio, whose Equatorial Cross Acquisitions holds a 60% stake, also provided a shareholder loan of GHS 1.2 million at a 10% interest rate. The company’s corporate social responsibility contributions totaled GHS 54,076, supporting institutions such as the Ghana Armed Forces and local educational initiatives.

A pending labor lawsuit, filed by former employees alleging wrongful termination, remains unresolved. The plaintiffs seek damages and compensation totaling approximately GHS 20,640, with a court judgment pending. The company stated the potential liability is not expected to materially impact its financial position.

The pharmaceutical firm emphasized strategic investments in property, plant, and equipment, totaling GHS 9.8 million, to bolster production capacity. However, inventories surged by 31% to GHS 35.9 million, raising questions about supply chain efficiency. Trade receivables also climbed to GHS 20.2 million, with impairment allowances of GHS 3.7 million reflecting cautious credit risk management.

Dannex Ayrton Starwin’s focus on Ghana’s healthcare sector aligns with its mission to reduce disease burden, though challenges such as currency volatility and rising interest rates on loans peaking at 30% for some facilities pose ongoing risks. The company’s gearing ratio improved to 2.59 from 3.48, signaling stronger equity buffers against debt.

As Ghana’s pharmaceutical industry faces inflationary pressures and regulatory shifts, Dannex Ayrton Starwin’s ability to navigate these headwinds while expanding its market share will be critical. Its commitment to ethical practices, outlined in a detailed code of conduct, and investments in workforce development may bolster resilience in a competitive landscape. The absence of dividends, however, underscores a strategic pivot toward internal reinvestment, leaving shareholders to weigh long-term growth against immediate returns.