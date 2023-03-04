Danny Lampo Connects With Akwaboah In London

Daniel Amponsah, popular known as Danny Lampo connects with music icon Akwaboah in London for shows over the weekend.

The “Posti mi” hit maker was in London for some gigs and connected with the Berkshire King Of Afro beat Danny Lampo, it was all joy when the two musical icons connected.

Lampo just released his EP “African Queen” which has taken over the airwaves in the UK and other parts of the world and Akwaboah as we all know is one of the best singers and songwriters as far as music is concerned so these two connecting should not be a surprise to the music world.

They’ve both worked their way up this level.

Danny Lampo who is currently promoting his EP” African Queen” said in an interview that, this won’t be just a meet up but rather Ghanaians and all music lover should be on the lookout for something massive soon.

He also urges his fans to keep streaming his EP and support his music.