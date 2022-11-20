Danny Lampo Hangs Out With Some Top Entertainment Personalities In London

Afro beat Artiste Danny Lampo Hangs out with some top Entertainment personalities from Ghana.

Danny was seen with personality like Eddie Narty, Frank Naro, Danny Erskine and Suge Knight during the Afrolex which took place in the UK some days ago.

Lampo is one of Ghana’s finest artiste in the UK, he has been the talk of town in recent times, and won the hearts of the people in the UK and other parts of the world.

He is currently promoting his new song Make We Enter, which features Kwamz. Our source says Danny is in the studio working on a new project which will be out before Christmas.