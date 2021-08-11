Danny Lampo To Perform At Afrobeats In The Park UK

Uk based Italy born Ghanaian afrobeat, afro dancehall artist and Ebony hit maker Danny Lampo to perform at Afrobeats in the park Leeds(Uk) with Fameye on the 30th of August 2021.

The event has artist like Famey, Danny Lampo , Massimo, Star Vicy, Kingsley Rymes etc.

Corona virus has taken over the world but that has not stopped the young super star from shining, his has been on many stages from the start of the year and still getting on many platforms.

His song Ebony has been nominated in the Ghana music awards Uk 2021 edition with some top artist like Jvmme Jae, Drumz, Geo Wellington, Ghetto Boy, Gold Kay, Regge N Bollie And PandyLove.