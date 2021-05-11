Ghana party in the park is one of the biggest annual festival that takes place in the Uk, This event has been going on over the past years has seen almost all the mainstream musicians from Ghana at the event.

This years edition has one of Ghana’s finest afrobeat and Afro-dancehall artist Danny Lampo on. Danny is a Uk based Ghanaian artist who has over the years proven how relevant and consist he is with his songs and video.

He has released countless number of songs which most of them makes it to the bigger platform and streaming charts across the world.

Danny Lampo is set to perform at the 2021 Ghana party in the park(LEEDS 2021) and you wouldn’t want to miss his performance if you are in the Uk.

