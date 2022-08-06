Danny Lampo To Perform At Vision World And Cocaina In London

The multi award-winning US-Based Ghanaian afrobeat, afropop artiste Danny Lampo to let in London on the 13th and 20th of August. Some lined up shows for him this month is Vision World Concert and Cocaina in London.

Danny lampo is known to be one of the best Afro beat artiste in the diaspora promoting Ghanaian music.

His recent release “Make we enter” which features artiste like Kwamz and Star Vicy is one of the most talked about songs on the Street of London.

The song was first played on BBC Berkshire before if official release.

Have a look at the flyers for details for the shows lined up and stream “Make We Enter”