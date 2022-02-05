Danquah deserves better remembrance: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

As a political tradition, I think that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should take the necessary steps to institutionalize the celebration of 4th February every year in remembrance of the painful death of major Founder of UP tradition styling as Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition.

Again, I don’t understand why this current government is not taking steps to institutionalize *Danquah Memorial Day* which would be celebrated on every 4th February in remembrance of one of the principal founders of Ghana even though that day might not necessarily be observed as a public holiday day.

Danquah deserves better remembrance!