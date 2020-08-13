The Boys & Girls Club of Dansoman will host a read aloud of celebrities and community leaders reading children’s books to help keep kids entertained while they are home during the COVID19 pandemic.

#OnceUponAStory Initiative promotes literacy by encouraging children to spend their time reading good books. This Initiative is one of the ways by which the club has also been planning to support children, families and teachers during these challenging crisis.

“Even before the pandemic many children face obstacles to successful learning due to factors like poverty, disability or a lack of basic school items.”

Said Albert Otho, Executive director of the Club. “And the very students that struggle with reading are the same that struggle with getting access to remote learning.”

“Fundamental literacy skills are the basics of all future learning, and students who are not proficient readers by the age of 8 or 9 fail to graduate senior high school,” said Albert.

In addition to keeping the kids entertained through reading, the Boys & Girls Club will continue to to provide its critical leadership and character development programs as the youth are unintended victims in these crisis.