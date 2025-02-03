Dansoman Raid Sparks Outcry Over Due Process and Government Overreach

Residents of this bustling suburb were left in shock late Thursday night after a group of armed military personnel and plainclothes operatives stormed the private residence of Lord Oblitey Commey, a former Director of Operations at the Office of the President.

The incident, which unfolded around 10:00 p.m. on January 31, 2025, has raised serious questions about the rule of law and the use of state power in Ghana.

Eyewitnesses reported that the armed group arrived in a white pick-up truck with the registration number GW 4876-24. Without explanation, they forcibly entered Commey’s home, seizing several vehicles and other personal belongings. The operation, carried out under the cover of darkness, left neighbors and onlookers bewildered. “It was like a scene from a movie,” one resident recounted. “They came in, took what they wanted, and left without saying a word to anyone.”

The raid has drawn widespread condemnation, particularly because it targeted a high-profile figure who served under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Commey, known for his influential role in the previous administration, has yet to comment publicly on the incident. However, sources close to him describe the event as “unsettling” and “unjust.”

What has further fueled public outrage is the swift reversal of the operation. Within 24 hours, all seized items were returned to Commey’s residence, reportedly following intervention by senior government officials. While the move has been interpreted as damage control, it has done little to quell concerns about the legality and motives behind the raid.

“This is not how a democratic society operates,” said legal analyst Kwame Asare. “If there were legitimate reasons for the raid, due process should have been followed. The fact that the items were returned so quickly suggests that this was either a mistake or an abuse of power.”

The lack of an official statement from the government has only deepened the mystery. Neither the military nor the police have provided clarity on who authorized the operation or what prompted it. Speculation is rife, with some suggesting political motivations, while others point to possible internal disputes within the security apparatus.

Civil society groups have called for an independent investigation into the incident, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. “This is a clear violation of constitutional rights,” said human rights advocate Akua Mensah. “The government must explain why a citizen’s home was invaded without cause or warrant. Silence is not an option.”

The Dansoman raid has also reignited debates about the role of the military in civilian affairs. While Ghana has long been praised for its democratic stability, incidents like this raise concerns about the erosion of checks and balances. “The military should not be used as a tool for arbitrary actions,” said political scientist Dr. Emmanuel Owusu. “This sets a dangerous precedent and undermines public trust in our institutions.”

As the story continues to unfold, many are watching to see how the government will respond. For now, the people of Dansoman—and indeed, the nation—are left grappling with unsettling questions about power, accountability, and the sanctity of private life in a democracy.

One thing is clear: the incident has struck a nerve, serving as a stark reminder of the fragility of civil liberties and the importance of upholding the rule of law. Until answers are provided, the shadow of this late-night raid will linger, a troubling chapter in Ghana’s democratic journey.