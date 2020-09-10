

Dansyn Innovation Social Organization (Dansyn ISO) in partnership with Ghana Tech Lab, the World Bank and the Ministry of Communication, has organized a startup summit in Bolgatanga for the youth to explore and come up with innovative business ideas.

This followed six weeks training of 30 young people in the area of Web Development, who were guided to plan and create innovative business ideas.

Mr Daniel Nang Yennube, the CEO of Dansyn ISO, in an address, said although there were emerging technology startups into web solutions as a service, there was still a wide gap which needed to be filled.

He said the Pathways to Sustainable Employment (PaSE) programme for the web development cohort sought to achieve that by training the youth.

Madam Akana Felicity Telima, a representative of the Upper East Regional Minister, Madam Tangoba Abayage, said innovation was about being creative and putting to use one’s talent.

She said there was an increasing need for skilled youth to take their rightful place in a fast and changing society.

It is in this direction that the government had introduced the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) as a flagship policy to help young people start their businesses.

She urged investors to take an active interest in the ideas of the young entrepreneurs and turn them into real businesses in the region.

The summit saw Miss Dorcas Mbona Akasoba and Mr Asa Yentelbah win the pitch competition with their Yensoft School DB innovation, designed to make records keeping and access in schools easy and efficient.

Miss Mbona said the period of training was educative and flexible and it had made to put her ideas in good use.

She urged her colleagues to take advantage of such opportunities to turn their visions to realities.

The winners and first runner up of the competition will be given ten weeks to fine-tune their work into real businesses.