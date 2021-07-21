Darko-Mensah calls on Muslims to live in love and unity to enhance development

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has called on Muslims in the Region to love and tolerate each other to enhance the development and growth of the Region.

He also urged them to remain committed and selfless and serve mankind and the nation.

Mr Darko-Mensah said this when he joined the Regional Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Ostaz Ali Hassan Ali, the Sekondi Zongo Chief and a Cross-section of Muslims at the Sekondi Zongo mosque to pray with them to mark the celebration of Eid ul-Adha.

The Minister said in celebrating Eid ul- Adha, they should be mindful of the continuous existence of COVID-19 and endeavour to observe all the safety protocols.

Prayers were said for the development of the Region in particular and the nation in general

This year’s Eid was celebrated without the usual pomp and fervour, people went home quietly after the prayers.

The Minister earlier donated a cow each on behalf of the Vice President, Dr Mahammudu Bawumia to the Regional Chief Imam and the Zongo Chief.

The two eminent personalities thanked the Vice President for the kind gesture and prayed that Allah would continue to protect and bless him.

Eid ul- Adha the feast of sacrifice is the most important in the Muslim calendar, it celebrates the willingness of the prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael in submission to Allah’s command before he was stopped by Allah.