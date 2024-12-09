Darkoa Newman Calls for Unity After Losing Okaikwei South Seat

Darkoa Newman, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South and Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has addressed her supporters following her defeat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In a heartfelt social media post, Newman expressed her gratitude to the people of Okaikwei South for the opportunity to serve them in Parliament, despite not securing a victory in the polls. She acknowledged the support and sacrifices made by her constituents and celebrated the progress made during her tenure.

Newman also called for unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging all members to come together and work towards building a stronger political party.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the good people of Okaikwei South for your sacrifices and commitment to democracy. Although we did not achieve the outcome we hoped for, I am forever grateful for the privilege of serving as Member of Parliament over the past four years,” she wrote.

Newman also congratulated her successor, Ernest Adomako, who emerged victorious in the race for the Okaikwei South seat, and wished him success as he assumes leadership.

“Together, we have made significant strides, so let us forge ahead in unity for a better tomorrow,” she concluded.