Darkua Delivers Breathtaking Performance At The Just Ended Accra Indie Filmfest

After going virtual with the Accra Indie Filmfest, the Film Festival returned with an amazing lineup of events which included the most talked about “AIF Music Synergy Concert”. The energy of the audience and the entire crowd was palpable, giving each act the support they needed.

The standout act of the entire show was Ghanaian Musician Darkua who ended the Accra Indie Filmfest with an amazing and show stopping performance. Crowning the night with her performance, Darkua thrilled the audience by performing two of her popular songs “Amalelor” and “You”.

With an almost silent crowd before stepping on stage, Darkua turned the energy up a notch leaving the audience screaming and shouting her name throughout the performance. Performing with a live band, Darkua treated fans to her a whole new live rendition and experience of her 2021 debut single “Amalelor” and her 2022 single “You”.

Getting the crowd to sing along to her songs gave the event the perfect ending it deserved, leaving the audience wanting more of her performance.

I had so much fun during my set at @accraindiefilm1 synergy concert ❤️‍🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/SJgengBkMa — #YOU is OUT NOW (@Darkua_live) August 8, 2022

The concert Dubbed AIF Music Synergy Concert was held at the Alliance Française saw the bridging of Music and Film.The music concert as part of the festival that united alternative sounds from Ghanaian musical artists. Darkua began this year on a high note with her nomination for the 2022 ‘3Music Awards’ as “Emerging Woman Of The Year”.