Darkua Releases First Single Of The Year “On My Way”

Ghanaian R&B and Afro-Soul singer Darkua has officially released her first single of the year, “On My Way”. Produced by the renowned Ctea, the track boasts an infectious rhythm, compelling lyrics, and a genre-blending sound that perfectly encapsulates contemporary Ghanaian R&B.

Led by the soulful saxophone melodies of Mizter Okyere, On My Way is a heartfelt narrative of longing and desire, wrapped in rich instrumentation and Darkua’s signature soothing vocals.

Speaking about the release, Darkua shared: “This song is my feel-good anthem; right now, it’s one of my absolute favorites. I poured my heart into it, and I’m beyond excited for the world to finally hear it.”

Known for her distinct sound and relatable storytelling, Darkua continues to make waves in the Ghanaian music scene. With her previous releases garnering over 1.5 million streams, earning critical acclaim and a growing fanbase, “On My Way” is poised to solidify her position as one of the country’s most promising voices.

More than just a song, On My Way is a testament to Darkua’s artistic evolution, reaffirming her status as one of the leading forces in the Ghanaian R&B landscape.

Stream On My Way on all streaming platforms: rainlabs.lnk.to/OnMyWay