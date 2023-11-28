Darkua’s ECHO Was Felt Throughout GCR’s MOSAIC Podcast Festival

Ghanaian Afrofusion Artist Darkua’s electrifying performance at Gold Coast Report’s podcast festival MOSAIC was a true spectacle to behold.

Darkua adorned in a stunning black corseted mini dress, took the stage by storm, delivering a mesmerizing live performance rendition of her 2023 hit single “Echo” alongside “You” and “Amalelor”.

The audience was completely captivated by her performance, feeling the echo of her music reverberating throughout the corners of Nubuke Foundation on that unforgettable Saturday night in Accra.

With over half a million streams across all major streaming platforms, Darkua’s “Echo” has become a true sensation, showcasing her incredible talent and versatility as an Afrofusion artist.

Darkua shared highlights of the event where she interacted with some fans during her performance. In a post shared on her X (formerly Twitter) she said;

Frame 1. I wasn’t expecting @NanaKojoMula to hit that note like that

Frame 2. I was just having fun atp

#GCRMOSAIC was amazing! Thank you, @GoldCoastReport for the spotlight.

Gold Coast Report’s podcast festival MOSAIC was birthed from a need to showcase and connect black audio creatives, build relationships, educate attendees, and grow this exciting community while providing unique experiences that serve a wide range of audience and community members.