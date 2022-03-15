Dasima Community Enskins New Chief

Chief Inspector Joseph Batong Barson, 52 years, with the Accra Central Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has been enskinned the divisional Chief of Dasima, a community in the Sissalla West district.

Mr Henry Barson, a brother of the newly enskinned Chief speaking on behalf of the Chief, expressed gratitude to the kingmakers and pledged to work hard to facilitate development.

He said the challenges of the community were enormous and mentioned that the poor nature the road alone was enough to deter potential investors and tourists.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency, consider providing the area with an alternative route to Dasima and construct a road from Dasima to Kojokpere as a way of opening the area to tourist sites since they were close to the Gbele Reserve, which was very rich in flora and fauna.

He said another road from Dasima to Jijen and Sentie when constructed, would enhance socio-economic and cultural integration among neighbouring communities.

He thanked the government for providing the area with a dam under the ‘One Village One Dam’ project, but added that, the dam was incomplete and could not hold water during the dry season.

Kuoro Nmasi Huaru Batong Barson also advised community members to eschew indiscipline to ensure that there was peace and unity as well as development.

Kuoro Kuri Buktie Liman Ⅳ, the Paramount Chief of the Gwollu traditional council who inducted Chief inspector Batong Barson now with the skin name, Kuoro Nmasi Huaru Batong Barson Ⅵ, commended the elders of Dasima for portraying a true sense of maturity and respect for the chieftaincy system.

He advised the enskinned chief to pay allegiance and loyalty to his people.to ensure lasting harmony in the area.