DassebreBa Kwame, KK Fosu Drops ‘Akonoba’ Highlife Classic

Rising Highlife sensation, DassebreBa Kwame, has released another ground-breaking smash single titled “Akonoba,” which features award-winning music talent KK Fosu.

DassebreBa Kwame, who is managed by Yaco International, is on a mission to thrill music fans with another compelling love song that will stand the test of time.

The music sensation on the new track demonstrates his distinct vocal prowess and musical ability, making it lyrically and rhythmically pleasing to the ears.

The lyrics of the “Akonoba” single can resonate with people who have found love and will undoubtedly rekindle their feelings and enthusiasm for their loved ones.

KK Fosu delivered some incredible vocal delivery on the song, and fans of the music star will certainly remember some vibes he gave on the “Yapesi” hit single.

The “Akonoba” single is more than just a song, as it offers how one can deal relationship adversities and navigate through the complexities to have successful companionship.

The new single is available across various digital streaming platforms and was accompanied with a visualizer which is also available on YouTube.

This music project is under the auspices of Yaco International Inc. Team members include : Artiste Manager Samuel Kwame Kodua, Artiste Road Manager, Obed Brixton Artiste Publicist, Charles Pabby Asare.