Dabala Senior High Technical School (DASTECH) at South Tongu District in the Volta Region has been handed over an ultra-modern four-unit classroom.

The newly built classroom block was handed over to the school by the South Tongu District Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Emmanuel Louis Agama, District Chief Executive (DCE) last Friday.

It consists of 1No. 4-Unit Classroom Block, 1No. 2-Seater W/C Toilet, 1No. Office and Store and 1No. Over Head Tank valued at Ghc 205,612.21.

In commissioning the project, Hon. Emmanuel Louis Agama said the project which started in 2011 during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) era was 50 percent completed before leaving office.

He disclosed that the school authorities approached him on the project, which he swiftly awarded the contract to CONSTRUCTION Ways Limited who had the project completed for use.

Mr. Agama disclosed that the source of funding for the project initially was from the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) of the Assembly but was later funded by the District-Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT).

The DCE charged the school authorities to imbed in themselves proper maintenance culture of the building adding that there would be more developmental projects if his party wins this year’s elections.

In delivering the address on behalf of the Headmistress of DASTEC, Mr. Francis S.Y. Eho, Head of Administration said student’s enrolment for the 2019/2020 academic year is at 1316 out of which 689 are girls and 627 are boys.

He added that the present second-year enrolment is 305 made up of 125girls and 180boys. Also, the total number of first-year students who are at home as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic is 438 made up of 257 girls and 181boys.

Mr. Eho indicated that in terms of infrastructure, the school lacks so many such as an assembly hall, dining hall, kitchen, store, a standard dormitory for boys and girls, administration block, staff bungalow among others.

He thanked the District Assembly for their kind gesture done for the school.

Mr. Romeo Hademe, Head of Administration and Finance Unit from the Education Directorate who read a speech on behalf of the South Tongu District Director of Education, commended the DCE for his concern for the development of education in the area.

He called on the school to keep adhering to the Covid-19 pandemic protocols in order not to attract the virus.

Mr. Kofi Dzinyela, the Stool Father for Torgbe Kokuvi Agah Adzoborni 3rd, Chief of Dabala advised citizens to promote peace before, during, and after the 2020 general election.

Source: Tabitha Kugbonu