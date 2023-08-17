Data for Governance Alliance launches advocacy manual, scorecard on access to courts

The Data for Governance Alliance (D4GA), a consortium committed to promoting databased advocacy and engagement between pan-African civil society organisations (CSOs)and African Union organs, has launched an advocacy manual and a scorecard on access to courts during COVID-19.

Encompassing best practices, case studies, and practical resources, the D4GA Advocacy

Manual is a comprehensive guide designed to empower CSOs with the necessary tools and

knowledge to use effective data-based insights in their efforts to promote human rights,

democracy, and good governance.

“Data is power; when we have data, we can make informed decisions about how to

improve the lives of our people, and hold our governments accountable for their promises,”

said Nansata Yakubu, Advocacy Trainer and Author of the D4GA Advocacy Manual. “This

data-based advocacy manual is a valuable tool for CSOs in Africa, as it can help them to

better understand the advocacy process, develop effective advocacy strategies to support

engagement with other institutions, and track their progress.”

The consortium also unveiled key findings on research conducted from 20 March to 20 April

to gauge access to justice during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 11 African

countries – Kenya, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania,

Botswana, Malawi, and Zambia.

Findings in the D4GA Scorecard on Access to Courts During COVID-19 range from extent of physical courtroom operations; the nature of courts opened; types of legal matters; virtual hearings preparedness; regional disparities; and adaptive measures.

“Overall, the disparities in preparedness across these countries resulted in uneven access to justice during the initial month of the pandemic,” said Morina Chindia, Laws.Africa Programs Manager. “Countries like South Africa and Tanzania were better positioned to adapt, while Zambia and Eswatini faced significant challenges in maintaining their judicial services, especially in addressing urgent matters and providing support to vulnerable populations.”

The research also showed that urgent matters like criminal cases, domestic violence, and

cases involving fundamental rights were given precedence, while less time-sensitive civil

matters were delayed.

Through live demonstrations, the consortium showcased how CSOs can effectively utilize

these resources to enhance their advocacy work on human rights, democracy, and

governance in Africa. Representatives of CSOs and AU welcome the valuable insights and

recommendations provided by the newly launched tools.